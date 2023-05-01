Changing Weather Patterns this Week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Most of April was unseasonably cool and fairly dry. Our weather pattern this week and has we move into May is showing signs of change. The southern storm track, typically associated with a transition to El Nino, will become a bit more active. The means chances for showers and storms starting in some places on Tuesday and Wednesday. A stronger wave in the southern storm track may give us a better chance for storms on Thursday. Temperatures will be warmer as well with most highs in the 70s and 80s. Some of us could see 90s by Friday. Off and on rain chances will last into the weekend and next week.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.