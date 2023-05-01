Investigation near elementary school could cancel classes

IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ) - Classes at Bradford Elementary could be canceled on Monday due to an ongoing investigation.

A notice was posted to the Iowa Park CISD Facebook page on Sunday evening about an investigation involving law enforcement near the campus.

The district is in contact with local authorities and is monitoring the situation. According to the post, if things are, “unresolved overnight,” there is a possibility that the elementary school will be closed on Monday.

The post indicated that a decision would be made by 6:00 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.