Olney suspect caught by OPD

OPD caught Villalpando and said that he was arrested without incident.
By Blake Hill
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OLNEY, Texas (KAUZ) - On Apr. 18, the Olney Police Department made a Facebook post asking the community for help finding Felisiano Villalpando Jr. III, his warrants were for burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony and aggravated assault on elderly or disabled person.

Burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony is a first degree felony, and aggravated assault on elderly or disabled person is a third degree felony.

Over 10 days later, on Apr. 29, the OPD caught Villalpando, and said in another Facebook post that he was arrested without incident.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

