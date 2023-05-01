Olney suspect caught by OPD

OLNEY, Texas (KAUZ) - On Apr. 18, the Olney Police Department made a Facebook post asking the community for help finding Felisiano Villalpando Jr. III, his warrants were for burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony and aggravated assault on elderly or disabled person.

Burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony is a first degree felony, and aggravated assault on elderly or disabled person is a third degree felony.

Over 10 days later, on Apr. 29, the OPD caught Villalpando, and said in another Facebook post that he was arrested without incident.

