Petrolia announces boil order

PETROLIA, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Petrolia has announced that there will be a boil order for the city, starting at 12 p.m.

The boil order will stand until further notice from the city.

The city experienced a water outage Monday morning, and a representative with the city said the water outage started due to an electrical issue.

