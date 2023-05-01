Petrolia announces boil order
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PETROLIA, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Petrolia has announced that there will be a boil order for the city, starting at 12 p.m.
The boil order will stand until further notice from the city.
The city experienced a water outage Monday morning, and a representative with the city said the water outage started due to an electrical issue.
