Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Petrolia announces boil order

.
.(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETROLIA, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Petrolia has announced that there will be a boil order for the city, starting at 12 p.m.

The boil order will stand until further notice from the city.

The city experienced a water outage Monday morning, and a representative with the city said the water outage started due to an electrical issue.

Stick with News Channel 6 on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation near elementary school could cancel classes
Pyper Midkiff, 12, is a star athlete on her youth soccer team, her father said. She is...
12-year-old soccer player suffers cardiac arrest during practice
mgn
WF stabbing leaves young woman in critical condition
Amber McDaniel
Amber McDaniel pleads guilty to charges related to son’s murder
Celebration for King of the Netherlands birthday held at SAFB
Celebration for King of the Netherlands birthday held at SAFB

Latest News

Olney suspect caught by OPD
Olney suspect caught by OPD
Investigation near elementary school could cancel classes
Celebration for King of the Netherlands birthday held at SAFB
Celebration for King of the Netherlands birthday held at SAFB
mgn
WF stabbing leaves young woman in critical condition