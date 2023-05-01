Storms return Wednesday morning

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, we will have a high of 75° with mostly sunny skies. There is a slight chance for a few sprinkles however, most everyone will stay dry. Monday night, we will have a low of 52° with mostly clear skies. Tuesday, we will have a high of 80° with partly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of rain. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 58° with overcast skies.

Wednesday, we will have a high of 80° with rain chances continuing. We will have a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 60° with rain clearing the area. Thursday, we will have a high of 83° with a 40% chance for storms. Thursday night, we will have a low of 65° with storms.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.