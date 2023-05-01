Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Storms return Wednesday morning

By Garrett James
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, we will have a high of 75° with mostly sunny skies. There is a slight chance for a few sprinkles however, most everyone will stay dry. Monday night, we will have a low of 52° with mostly clear skies. Tuesday, we will have a high of 80° with partly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of rain. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 58° with overcast skies.

Wednesday, we will have a high of 80° with rain chances continuing. We will have a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 60° with rain clearing the area. Thursday, we will have a high of 83° with a 40% chance for storms. Thursday night, we will have a low of 65° with storms.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

mgn
WF stabbing leaves young woman in critical condition
Investigation near elementary school could cancel classes
Amber McDaniel
Amber McDaniel pleads guilty to charges related to son’s murder
Celebration for King of the Netherlands birthday held at SAFB
Celebration for King of the Netherlands birthday held at SAFB
United Supermarket to open on Southwest Parkway and Kemp Boulevard
New United Supermarket store in WF to open soon

Latest News

Hotter temperatures help to bubble up storms
weather
Storm chances return Wednesday morning
Warmer with spotty storms late week
Better Looking Weather for the Weekend
Nicer for the Weekend