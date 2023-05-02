Hospice of Wichita Falls holds 35th annual Friends of Hospice Golf Benefit

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Hospice of Wichita Falls prides itself on not having to turn anyone away who needs end-of-life care. Their mission is made possible through fundraisers like the one they are having today.

This is their 35th annual Friends of Hospice Golf Benefit. It is one of the largest fundraisers they have each year and their goal is to surpass $100,000 this year.

Over 200 golfers showed up today to have fun and donate to an important cause. With the money raised, Hospice of Wichita Falls is able to take care of the people who can’t afford the end of life care for their loved ones.

“Hospice of Wichita Falls is very proud that we never turn anyone away who needs end-of-life care regardless of their ability to pay,” Erin Spiva, development lead at Hospice of Wichita Falls said. “If we have someone that comes to us that maybe doesn’t have insurance or their insurance doesn’t quite cover what they need, that is where we step in. It is fundraising events like today that allows us to do that.”

Hospice of Wichita Falls would like to thank the community for coming out and supporting the care they provide. Without the community’s help, they would not be able to do what they do.

The goal for today was $100,000. Hospice of Wichita Falls is still adding up the last few donations they are receiving, but they are happy to say they have raised more than $121,000 and it is all thanks to you Texoma.

