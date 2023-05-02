Lantern House holds grand reopening

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A ribbon cutting was held for the reopening of the Lantern House on Tuesday morning.

The family-owned business specializes in products such as light fixtures, ceiling fans, bathroom lighting, and outdoor lighting.

The store originally opened back in 1971. They serviced the area for 50 years until closing in 2021.

“We’re excited, we’re really excited to be back in this. This is what I’ve known for the last 52-plus years, and it’s my area of expertise and it’s something that we want to continue to grow and continue to move forward,” Tommy Ayers, the owner of the Lantern House, said.

Ayers said he is grateful for the support they have been receiving from the community.

