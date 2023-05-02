MSU Athletes participate in bone marrow donation test

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A group of MSU Athletes participated in a test that could identify potential bone marrow donors on Monday, May 1.

The event informed attendees about a program that helps connect donors with patients in need of a transplant, known as Be the Match Program. Those interested, such as the MSU Athletes signed up to have their DNA added to the database.

“It is one of my life missions at this point to save lives I’ve been with be the match for a little over a year now and we’ve had a couple of donors actually donate and save someone’s life and so here we are I travel all over North Texas and Oklahoma to do it and I’m not stopping,” Ryan Dixon the account manager for the program, said.

