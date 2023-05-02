Email City Guide
MSU Athletes participate in bone marrow donation test

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A group of MSU Athletes participated in a test that could identify potential bone marrow donors on Monday, May 1.

The event informed attendees about a program that helps connect donors with patients in need of a transplant, known as Be the Match Program. Those interested, such as the MSU Athletes signed up to have their DNA added to the database.

“It is one of my life missions at this point to save lives I’ve been with be the match for a little over a year now and we’ve had a couple of donors actually donate and save someone’s life and so here we are I travel all over North Texas and Oklahoma to do it and I’m not stopping,” Ryan Dixon the account manager for the program, said.

To learn more about the program, you can visit here.

