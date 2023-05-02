Thunderstorm chances return Wednesday morning

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, we will have a high of 80° with partly cloudy skies with moisture returning to the atmosphere, thanks to southeasterly winds. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 59° with overcast skies. Wednesday, we will have a high of 76° with rain chances returning to the forecast. We will have a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 62° with rain clearing the area. Thursday, we will have a high of 85° with a 40% chance for storms. A few of these storms may have hail and gusty winds with them. Thursday night, we will have a low of 65° with storms. Friday, rain chances look to clear the area. However, we will have thunderstorm chances return by Saturday and continue through Monday.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.