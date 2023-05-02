Where to vote for May 2023 general election

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The May 2023 general election is just days away. Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 6. We have a breakdown of your polling locations by county below.

Archer County

LOCATION ADDRESS Archer County Activity Building 512 West Cottonwood, Archer City TX 76351 WISD Howard Neeb Library 100 St Mary’s St. Windthorst, TX 76389 Holliday Community Senior 201 S Walnut St, Holliday, TX 76366 Megargel City Offices 902 Cedar St, Megargel, TX 76370

Baylor County

LOCATION ADDRESS Baylor County Court House 101 S Washington St, Seymour, TX 76380

Clay County

LOCATION ADDRESS Petrolia Volunteer Fire Department 124 S Central Ave. Petrolia, TX 76377

Hardeman County

LOCATION ADDRESS Quanah City Hall 109 King St, Quanah, TX 79252

Jack County

LOCATION ADDRESS Jack County Courthouse Assemble RM.104 100 N Main, Jacksboro, TX 76458 Bryson Senior Citizens Building 201 S. College St., Bryson, TX 76427

Montague County

LOCATION ADDRESS Nocona City Hall Council Room 102 Clay St, Nocona, TX 76255

Wichita County

LOCATION ADDRESS Burkburnett Community Center 735 Davy Dr, Burkburnett, TX 76354 Electra City Hall 100 S Main St, Electra, TX 76360 Friendly Door Senior Citizens 810 N 3rd St, Iowa Park, TX 76367

Young County

LOCATION ADDRESS Loving Volunteer Fire Department 8891 State Highway 114 East Loving, Texas 76460 Olney Community Library & Arts Center 807 W Hamilton St, Olney, TX 76374 Newcastle Baptist Church 501 Graham Street Newcastle, Texas 76372 North Central Texas College 928 Cherry Street Graham, Texas 76450 Olney Library 807 W Hamilton Street Olney, Texas 76374 First United Methodist Church 700 3rd Street Graham, Texas 76450

