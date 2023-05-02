Where to vote for May 2023 general election

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The May 2023 general election is just days away. Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 6. We have a breakdown of your polling locations by county below.
Archer County
|LOCATION
|ADDRESS
|Archer County Activity Building
|512 West Cottonwood, Archer City TX 76351
|WISD Howard Neeb Library
|100 St Mary’s St. Windthorst, TX 76389
|Holliday Community Senior
|201 S Walnut St, Holliday, TX 76366
|Megargel City Offices
|902 Cedar St, Megargel, TX 76370
Baylor County
|LOCATION
|ADDRESS
|Baylor County Court House
|101 S Washington St, Seymour, TX 76380
Clay County
|LOCATION
|ADDRESS
|Petrolia Volunteer Fire Department
|124 S Central Ave. Petrolia, TX 76377
Hardeman County
|LOCATION
|ADDRESS
|Quanah City Hall
|109 King St, Quanah, TX 79252
Jack County
|LOCATION
|ADDRESS
|Jack County Courthouse Assemble RM.104
|100 N Main, Jacksboro, TX 76458
|Bryson Senior Citizens Building
|201 S. College St., Bryson, TX 76427
Montague County
|LOCATION
|ADDRESS
|Nocona City Hall Council Room
|102 Clay St, Nocona, TX 76255
Wichita County
|LOCATION
|ADDRESS
|Burkburnett Community Center
|735 Davy Dr, Burkburnett, TX 76354
|Electra City Hall
|100 S Main St, Electra, TX 76360
|Friendly Door Senior Citizens
|810 N 3rd St, Iowa Park, TX 76367
Young County
|LOCATION
|ADDRESS
|Loving Volunteer Fire Department
|8891 State Highway 114 East Loving, Texas 76460
|Olney Community Library & Arts Center
|807 W Hamilton St, Olney, TX 76374
|Newcastle Baptist Church
|501 Graham Street Newcastle, Texas 76372
|North Central Texas College
|928 Cherry Street Graham, Texas 76450
|Olney Library
|807 W Hamilton Street Olney, Texas 76374
|First United Methodist Church
|700 3rd Street Graham, Texas 76450
