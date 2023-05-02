Email City Guide
Where to vote for May 2023 general election

Here are all the Election Day voting locations across Texoma.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The May 2023 general election is just days away. Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 6. We have a breakdown of your polling locations by county below.

Archer County

LOCATIONADDRESS
Archer County Activity Building512 West Cottonwood, Archer City TX 76351
WISD Howard Neeb Library100 St Mary’s St. Windthorst, TX 76389
Holliday Community Senior201 S Walnut St, Holliday, TX 76366
Megargel City Offices902 Cedar St, Megargel, TX 76370

Baylor County

LOCATIONADDRESS
Baylor County Court House101 S Washington St, Seymour, TX 76380

Clay County

LOCATIONADDRESS
Petrolia Volunteer Fire Department124 S Central Ave. Petrolia, TX 76377

Hardeman County

LOCATIONADDRESS
Quanah City Hall109 King St, Quanah, TX 79252

Jack County

LOCATIONADDRESS
Jack County Courthouse Assemble RM.104100 N Main, Jacksboro, TX 76458
Bryson Senior Citizens Building201 S. College St., Bryson, TX 76427

Montague County

LOCATIONADDRESS
Nocona City Hall Council Room102 Clay St, Nocona, TX 76255

Wichita County

LOCATIONADDRESS
Burkburnett Community Center735 Davy Dr, Burkburnett, TX 76354
Electra City Hall100 S Main St, Electra, TX 76360
Friendly Door Senior Citizens810 N 3rd St, Iowa Park, TX 76367

Young County

LOCATIONADDRESS
Loving Volunteer Fire Department8891 State Highway 114 East Loving, Texas 76460
Olney Community Library & Arts Center807 W Hamilton St, Olney, TX 76374
Newcastle Baptist Church501 Graham Street Newcastle, Texas 76372
North Central Texas College928 Cherry Street Graham, Texas 76450
Olney Library807 W Hamilton Street Olney, Texas 76374
First United Methodist Church700 3rd Street Graham, Texas 76450

