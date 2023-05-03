9 year old selected as Youth of the Month

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Optimist Club of Wichita Falls has selected 9-year-old Hank Wynne as Youth of the Month for May 2023.

According to a Facebook post made by the Optimist Club, Wynne is a 3rd-grade student at Jefferson Elementary School and wants to attend Midwestern State University to study technology in the future.

Wynne is also active in the community through First Baptist Church activities and is part of various groups at Southwest Clubhouse.

