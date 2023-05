WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 97th District Court Judge Jack McGaughey is set to retire from his position at the end of May.

According to Montague County Court Coordinator Amanda Cunningham, McGaughey will be retiring on May 31.

As the 97th District Court Judge, McGaughey handled court cases for Archer, Clay and Montague Counties.

