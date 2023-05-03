Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Burkburnett holds three day strategic planning workshop

Several organizations meet to discuss goals for the future of Boomtown
By Ernest Strawther III
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - Burkburnett held day two of their three-day of strategic economic planning workshop, to plan and discuss to future of the town on Tuesday, May 2.

Burkburnett Developmental Corporation, Burkburnett Chamber of Commerce, Burkburnett ISD, Burkburnett Meals on Wheels, and Opportunity Strategies all are taking part in helping to elevate the town.

The meetings are open to the public so that they may come and hear about plans for the future.

“How do we let people know the rich tradition and economic well-being of Burkburnett? How it got here? We’re named Boomtown for a reason and we want that Boomtown name to carry forward in all our economic development efforts to really be a booming, thriving community” said Executive Director of Burkburnett Developmental Corporation, Travis Haggard.

For those who want to learn more, you can visit here.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Martin Serna
Wichita Falls man arrested for sex crimes against child
Lantern House holds grand reopening
Lantern House holds grand reopening
Investigation near elementary school could cancel classes
Thunderstorm chances return Wednesday morning
Tuesday Morning is one of the original off-price retailers specializing in name-brand,...
Tuesday Morning is going out of business and closing all stores

Latest News

Burkburnett has three day strategic planning workshop
Burkburnett has three day strategic planning workshop
Parents in Education host awards banquet
Parents in Education host awards banquet
Child Care Partners to host Mother’s Day luncheon
Child Care Partners to host Mother’s Day luncheon
Parents in Education host awards banquet
Partners in Education host awards banquet