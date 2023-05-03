Burkburnett holds three day strategic planning workshop

BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - Burkburnett held day two of their three-day of strategic economic planning workshop, to plan and discuss to future of the town on Tuesday, May 2.

Burkburnett Developmental Corporation, Burkburnett Chamber of Commerce, Burkburnett ISD, Burkburnett Meals on Wheels, and Opportunity Strategies all are taking part in helping to elevate the town.

The meetings are open to the public so that they may come and hear about plans for the future.

“How do we let people know the rich tradition and economic well-being of Burkburnett? How it got here? We’re named Boomtown for a reason and we want that Boomtown name to carry forward in all our economic development efforts to really be a booming, thriving community” said Executive Director of Burkburnett Developmental Corporation, Travis Haggard.

For those who want to learn more, you can visit here.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.