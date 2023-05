WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Castaway Cove Waterpark will host a job fair on Thursday, May 4.

The job fair will last from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the waterpark located at 1000 Central Freeway East.

Positions in departments such as lifeguarding, retail, concessions, admissions, sales, and maintenance are open.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.