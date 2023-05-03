Email City Guide
Lake Wichita parking lot to be repaved

By Blake Hill and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - On Tuesday, the Wichita Falls City Council approved a bid to repave the Lake Wichita parking lot.

With the $800,000 bid made by the city, The Public Works Department is working on improving the area to get the job done in a timely manner, and with two memorials, they expect a lot more visitors in the area.

“Obviously that parking lot has seen a lot of and needs some serious work. So the project the council awarded today would actually reconstruct that parking lot, put a new curb and gutter around it, and new asphalt. It’ll be a much-needed improvement, especially with the veteran’s memorial plaza being constructed there,” Director of Public Works, Russell Schreiber said

The money comes from ARPA funding, rather than the city’s taxes.

The city hopes to have the project started within 90 days but doesn’t believe it will be done before the memorial is finished.

