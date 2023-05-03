Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Off and On Rain Chances

A more active weather pattern leads to rain chances into the weekend.
By Ken Johnson
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An area of storms may develop across Texoma Wednesday morning. These showers/storms could hold temperatures back some with most places seeing highs in the 70s. A few more storms could be around tomorrow night and again Thursday afternoon. IF we get storms Thursday afternoon, they could be a bit on the stronger side. Friday will be hotter with little to no rain chances. The active weather pattern continues this weekend with more rain chances showing up.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation near elementary school could cancel classes
Christopher Martin Serna
Wichita Falls man arrested for sex crimes against child
Pyper Midkiff, 12, is a star athlete on her youth soccer team, her father said. She is...
12-year-old soccer player suffers cardiac arrest during practice
Lantern House holds grand reopening
Lantern House holds grand reopening
Olney suspect caught by OPD
Olney suspect caught by OPD

Latest News

First Alert Tracker Tour
First Alert Tracker Tour at Syntrio in Wichita Falls
Rain Chances Return to the Mix
Rain Chances Return to the Mix
Thunderstorm chances return Wednesday morning
Changes Starting this Week
Changing Weather Patterns this Week