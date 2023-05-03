Off and On Rain Chances

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An area of storms may develop across Texoma Wednesday morning. These showers/storms could hold temperatures back some with most places seeing highs in the 70s. A few more storms could be around tomorrow night and again Thursday afternoon. IF we get storms Thursday afternoon, they could be a bit on the stronger side. Friday will be hotter with little to no rain chances. The active weather pattern continues this weekend with more rain chances showing up.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.