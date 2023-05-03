Oscar Mayer Weinermobile makes last stop inWichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile made its last stop in Wichita Falls at the Walmart on Lawrence Road.

Since Monday, the Weinermobile has been making stops across town at other Walmarts and at Sheppard Air Force Base.

In total, there are six Weinermobiles that travel across the United States. The drivers are called the hot doggers, and it’s their job to “meat” and greet people wherever the Weinermobile goes.

The Weinermobile is leaving Wichita Falls on Thursday, you can keep track of where the Weinermobile is here.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.