Partners in Education host awards banquet

34th Anniversary Awards to honor those who impact the school system
By Ernest Strawther III
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - P.I.E. and WFISD partnered to host the 34th Awards Anniversary to reward partners and mentors who help out WFISD campuses.

Angus Thompson, pastor of New Jerusalem Church, won the Mentor of the Year award. He provided a congregation full of mentors at Kirby Middle School to assist students throughout the year.

“Obviously, we didn’t start to receive an award, we didn’t even start to receive recognition. That was never our purpose, never our intention but our intention was to touch the lives of these young people,” Thompson said. “All of us have something to offer as we learned tonight, whether your in business, whether your an individual, or whether your a church we all have something to offer our community.”

In total, 14 awards were given out at the banquet. Andy Kocher, the owner of Star Brite Cleaners, was the recipient of the Partner of the Year award.

“I mean I’m overwhelmed right, I had no idea I was going to get anything like this. I just try to do what I can to help kids and teachers in our community. I just love doing what I can to make our schools a better place,” Kocher said.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

