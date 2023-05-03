Thursday Thunderstorms

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Moisture will be on the increase as we get into Thursday as a little disturbance passes through the atmosphere. This may help produce some storms, especially by the afternoon, along and east of the dryline. IF we get storms, hail would be the main concern. These storms should move east of us tomorrow night. The dryline will push further east into Texoma on Friday, with drier, hotter air west of it. Highs will be in the 90s west of the dryline. However, storms will once again be possible east of the dryline. The weather pattern tries to stay active into the weekend and early next week with more rain chances. Humidity levels will also be a bit higher at times.

