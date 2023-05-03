We will continue to see isolated showers and thunderstorms throughout your week.

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday, we will have a high of 77° with mostly cloudy skies with moisture returning to the atmosphere, thanks to southeasterly winds with rain chances returning to the forecast. We will have a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 61° with overcast skies. Thursday, we will have a high of 85° with rain chances once again in your forecast. We will have a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. A few of these storms may have hail and gusty winds with them. Thursday night, we will have a low of 64° with storms. Friday, rain chances look to clear the area as we will have a high of 95° with mostly sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 64°. Saturday, we will have thunderstorm chances return by Saturday and continue through Monday.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.