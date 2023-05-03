Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

We will continue to see isolated showers and thunderstorms throughout your week

We will continue to see isolated showers and thunderstorms throughout your week.
By Jaden Knowles
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday, we will have a high of 77° with mostly cloudy skies with moisture returning to the atmosphere, thanks to southeasterly winds with rain chances returning to the forecast. We will have a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 61° with overcast skies. Thursday, we will have a high of 85° with rain chances once again in your forecast. We will have a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. A few of these storms may have hail and gusty winds with them. Thursday night, we will have a low of 64° with storms. Friday, rain chances look to clear the area as we will have a high of 95° with mostly sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 64°. Saturday, we will have thunderstorm chances return by Saturday and continue through Monday.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Martin Serna
Wichita Falls man arrested for sex crimes against child
Lantern House holds grand reopening
Lantern House holds grand reopening
Investigation near elementary school could cancel classes
Thunderstorm chances return Wednesday morning
Tuesday Morning is one of the original off-price retailers specializing in name-brand,...
Tuesday Morning is going out of business and closing all stores

Latest News

Rain Chances Return to the Mix
Off and On Rain Chances
First Alert Tracker Tour
First Alert Tracker Tour at Syntrio in Wichita Falls
Rain Chances Return to the Mix
Rain Chances Return to the Mix
Thunderstorm chances return Wednesday morning