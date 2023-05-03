Wichita Falls begins South Wenonah Boulevard project

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City Council approved moving $4.7 million in tax increment funds to the design and construction of South Wenonah Boulevard, a new road stretching from Maplewood to Kell Freeway.

“What that does is help relieve traffic on Lawrence, particularly truck traffic, we see a lot of truck traffic that goes through Lawrence and will probably access that for deliveries and other things on the backside of Gregory and Tarry road. Definitely an excellent project, one that’s been on the radar for some time,” Director of Development Services Terry Floyd said.

The funds come from the remaining tax increment financing Number 2 Board, taxes that have already been collected and saved.

“Very fortunate to have this many funds. We should be able to have this conversation and start the project,” Floyd said.

