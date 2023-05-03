Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Wichita Falls begins South Wenonah Boulevard project

By Blake Hill and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City Council approved moving $4.7 million in tax increment funds to the design and construction of South Wenonah Boulevard, a new road stretching from Maplewood to Kell Freeway.

“What that does is help relieve traffic on Lawrence, particularly truck traffic, we see a lot of truck traffic that goes through Lawrence and will probably access that for deliveries and other things on the backside of Gregory and Tarry road. Definitely an excellent project, one that’s been on the radar for some time,” Director of Development Services Terry Floyd said.

The funds come from the remaining tax increment financing Number 2 Board, taxes that have already been collected and saved.

“Very fortunate to have this many funds. We should be able to have this conversation and start the project,” Floyd said.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation near elementary school could cancel classes
Pyper Midkiff, 12, is a star athlete on her youth soccer team, her father said. She is...
12-year-old soccer player suffers cardiac arrest during practice
Christopher Martin Serna
Wichita Falls man arrested for sex crimes against child
Olney suspect caught by OPD
Olney suspect caught by OPD
Celebration for King of the Netherlands birthday held at SAFB
Celebration for King of the Netherlands birthday held at SAFB

Latest News

Lake Wichita parking lot to be repaved
Lake Wichita parking lot to be repaved
Lantern House holds grand reopening
Lantern House holds grand reopening
MSU Athletes participate in bone marrow donation test
MSU Athletes participate in bone marrow donation test
Here are all the Election Day voting locations across Texoma.
Where to vote for May 2023 general election