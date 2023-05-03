Wichita Falls man sentenced for Graham robbery

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls man was sentenced to 18 years in jail in Young County, in relation to the robbery of an Allsup’s Convenience Store in Graham.

21-year-old Desmond Daujan Sanders Jr. was one of four arrested in 2021 for the robbery, according to a representative at Young County.

The motion to adjudicate came from District Judge Stephen Bristow on Tuesday, April 25.

