CCMH, Texas A&M AgriLife to host community health fair

Clay County Memorial Hospital
Clay County Memorial Hospital(Ren Risner | Clay County Memorial Hospital Foundation)
By Samantha Forester
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLAY COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - Clay County Memorial Hospital and the Texas A&M AgriLife are co-hosting a community health fair in Henrietta next week.

Attendees can take advantage of blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol checks. There will also be nutritional assessments and insurance information available.

The event is free to attend and lunch will be provided. You can head to the Henrietta Community Center on Thursday, May 11. The community health fair is taking place from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

CCMH and Texas A&M AgriLife will co-host a community health fair in Henrietta on May 11.
CCMH and Texas A&M AgriLife will co-host a community health fair in Henrietta on May 11.

