CCMH, Texas A&M AgriLife to host community health fair

CLAY COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - Clay County Memorial Hospital and the Texas A&M AgriLife are co-hosting a community health fair in Henrietta next week.

Attendees can take advantage of blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol checks. There will also be nutritional assessments and insurance information available.

The event is free to attend and lunch will be provided. You can head to the Henrietta Community Center on Thursday, May 11. The community health fair is taking place from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

