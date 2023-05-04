Email City Guide
Clay County Courthouse buys old bank and turns it into community center

By Chantale Belefanti
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Clay County courthouse needs to fix its roof. To save time and also give other departments within the county the ability to hold meetings to better serve the county.

“It was such a good deal, we couldn’t turn it down,” said Judge Mike Campbell.

In 2019, Clay Country purchased the old Wells Fargo Bank located in downtown Henrietta. The bank was purchased for $220,000.

“Possibly even Vernon College could teach classes here over here someday and doing some remote classes that sort of thing, so it has a lot of potential,” said Judge Campbell.

“There’s a lot of different organizations that are using it, the fire department uses it once a month for their monthly meetings which are nice to house it essentially for the county,” said Chase Browssard Commissioner, Precinct 4.

When the courthouse gets its roof fixed, it could take a year to complete.

“We feel like it would help speed that process along and move them back in as needed and be able to continue to do that work,” added Judge Campbell.

The county applied for the Texas Historical Commissioners grant, which would have given the county $6 million to help fix the roof. But the county was denied the grant because the removal of an old clock tower that was taken down. To reinstall the clock tower could cost $6 million, something Judge Campbell said they didn’t see happening.

The county plans to reapply for the grant.

“So that’s why we’re taking the steps right now to go ahead and update this building. Because we think in the next couple of years we would be more to the top of the list on courthouse renovations,” said Browssard.

