Mental Health Awareness in Athletes

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - May is Mental Health Awareness Month and students athletes are among the most affected by the illness.

Mental health for years was considered not to be a health issue. In the recent years thanks to several professional athletes coming out about their personal battles, the mental stability of student-athletes and pros has been in the spotlight. Many student-athletes deal with trying to juggle social life, school work, and duties as a athlete. These pressures can cause them to feel as if they have the weight of the world on their shoulders.

Midwestern State University has invested in their counseling services and will be more accessible for the month of May.

Instead of their regular hours of 8am-5pm Monday through Friday, they will be open longer to help those in need. They also have tele-health that is now available to students who may be suffering a mental illness.

“Within the last year, we’ve been able to acquire some funds for distance and tele-health service delivery options. So what that looks like is we’re able to provide therapy hours outside the traditional 8-5 Monday through Friday window. Which has really helped us to better serve our students” Assistant Director for MSU Counseling, Zachary Zote said.

