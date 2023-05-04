Portion of Airport Drive closed for construction

Email City Guide
A portion of Airport Drive is closed due to construction.
By Samantha Forester
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A portion of Airport Drive, west of Loop 11, is closed to traffic due to construction.

The closure began Thursday and will be in place until further notice, according to city officials. Airport Drive in front of the new Warren CAT facility will be demolished and widened to create additional lanes.

The work is also going to include replacing culverts to improve drainage in that area. A press release states this work is being done as part of the private development process.

The intersection of Airport Drive and Loop 11 will need to be partially closed to accommodate work within the intersection. But a date for this work has not been set.

For more information, you can contact the city’s engineering division at (940) 761-7477.

