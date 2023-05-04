Storms roll through today

Email City Guide
By Jaden Knowles
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -

For your Thursday, we will see isolated showers and thunderstorms starting early Thursday morning, until clearing out of our viewing area by 10 pm. The main threat with these storms could be golf ball sized hail and 60-70 mph winds. We will see a high of 65°. Thursday night, we will have a low of 65° with overcast skies.

Friday, we will have a high of 95° as rain chances seem to clear the area. Friday night, we will see a low of 64°, Saturday, we will have a 30% chance for rain in the PM hours. We will see a high of 91°. Saturday night, we will see a low of 65°. Sunday, we will see a high of 92° with 20% chance of rain. We will see a low of 65° with overcast skies. We continue the trend of the 90s as Monday we will see a high of 91°. We will have a 30% chance of rain throughout the day. Monday night, we will see a low of 66°.

