Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

AMO LEER celebration brings music to Wichita Falls

Amo Leer concert in Wichita Falls
Amo Leer concert in Wichita Falls(KAUZ)
By Ashley Fitzwater
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -

Families headed to downtown Wichita Falls for a night of music and dancing Thursday night. It was called the Amo Leer Concert.

Zavala Hispanic Cultural Initiative hosted the bilingual Family Concert during the May After Hours Art Walk.

Colombian-born songwriter and performer, Nathalia, hosted a fun and interactive presentation of her original bilingual music. The night of music had families singing, dancing, and even learning a little Spanish.

Zavala’s Amo Leer Program is a bilingual family literacy program that aims to empower and encourage families to share books, music, and games to develop language.

They provide free family events 3-4 times a year in the community and partner with local schools to share reading enrichment activities 7-8 times throughout the school year.

A big goal for the Amo Leer Program is to get books into the hands of children so that they can enjoy them at home.

The community is invited to another event on Tuesday, May 9th. Storytime is being held at Zundy from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita Falls man sentenced for Graham robbery
Wichita Falls man sentenced for Graham robbery
Lantern House holds grand reopening
Lantern House holds grand reopening
Casey Chapman was sentenced to 30 years without parole for continuous sexual abuse.
Woman sentenced to 30 years for sexual assault of girl, 12
Oscar Mayer Weinermobile visits Wichita Falls
Oscar Mayer Weinermobile makes last stop inWichita Falls
Clay County
Clay County Courthouse buys old bank and turns it into community center

Latest News

.
Bowie ISD closes all campuses on Friday after threat made online
P.E.T.S. Clinic selected for nationwide study
Burkburnett
The City of Burkburnett hosts National Day of Prayer
The City of Burkburnett hosts National Day of Prayer