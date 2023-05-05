AMO LEER celebration brings music to Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -

Families headed to downtown Wichita Falls for a night of music and dancing Thursday night. It was called the Amo Leer Concert.

Zavala Hispanic Cultural Initiative hosted the bilingual Family Concert during the May After Hours Art Walk.

Colombian-born songwriter and performer, Nathalia, hosted a fun and interactive presentation of her original bilingual music. The night of music had families singing, dancing, and even learning a little Spanish.

Zavala’s Amo Leer Program is a bilingual family literacy program that aims to empower and encourage families to share books, music, and games to develop language.

They provide free family events 3-4 times a year in the community and partner with local schools to share reading enrichment activities 7-8 times throughout the school year.

A big goal for the Amo Leer Program is to get books into the hands of children so that they can enjoy them at home.

The community is invited to another event on Tuesday, May 9th. Storytime is being held at Zundy from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

