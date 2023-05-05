Bowie ISD closes all campuses on Friday after threat made online

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Bowie ISD is closing all campuses on Friday following a threat circulating on social media.

Bowie superintendent Blake Enlow made the announcement Thursday night.

The Bowie police department is aware of the post and is working hand and hand with the district on the alleged threat and agreed with the decision to close all campuses on Friday.

This is a developing story. Stay with Newschannel 6 as we continue to provide updates.

