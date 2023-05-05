Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Bowie ISD closes all campuses on Friday after threat made online

.
.(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:39 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Bowie ISD is closing all campuses on Friday following a threat circulating on social media.

Bowie superintendent Blake Enlow made the announcement Thursday night.

The Bowie police department is aware of the post and is working hand and hand with the district on the alleged threat and agreed with the decision to close all campuses on Friday.

This is a developing story. Stay with Newschannel 6 as we continue to provide updates.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita Falls man sentenced for Graham robbery
Wichita Falls man sentenced for Graham robbery
Lantern House holds grand reopening
Lantern House holds grand reopening
Casey Chapman was sentenced to 30 years without parole for continuous sexual abuse.
Woman sentenced to 30 years for sexual assault of girl, 12
Oscar Mayer Weinermobile visits Wichita Falls
Oscar Mayer Weinermobile makes last stop inWichita Falls
Clay County
Clay County Courthouse buys old bank and turns it into community center

Latest News

Amo Leer concert in Wichita Falls
AMO LEER celebration brings music to Wichita Falls
P.E.T.S. Clinic selected for nationwide study
Burkburnett
The City of Burkburnett hosts National Day of Prayer
The City of Burkburnett hosts National Day of Prayer