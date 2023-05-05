Cinco De Mayo Forecast, and your next best chances for storms.

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Friday, we will have a high of 95° as rain chances seem to clear the area. Friday night, we will see a low of 64°, Saturday, we will have a 30% chance for rain in the PM hours. We will see a high of 91°. Saturday night, we will see a low of 65° with chances for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Sunday, we will see a high of 92° with 20% chance of rain.

We will see a low of 65° with overcast skies. We continue the trend of the 90s as Monday we will see a high of 91°. We will have a 30% chance of rain throughout the day. Monday night, we will see a low of 66°.

