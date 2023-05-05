The City of Burkburnett hosts National Day of Prayer

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Community leaders and residents in Burkburnett gathered for National Day of Prayer. The city invited the public to come out and pray for city leaders, first responders, each other and the future of the city.

“All of us together as a collective it’s just more powerful,” said Mayor Lori Kemp.

National Day of Prayer was created in 1952 and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman.

“There’s a lot of people that are hurting in the world right now. And this is a time for us to come together as community to be able to lift each other up and to pray for one another,” said Mayor Kemp.

“Love your neighbor as you love yourself. We all have needs, we need to come together and address those needs together,” said Nate Dickerson, resident of Burkburnett.

“And that’s the only way that our community is going to get better, our community our state, our government if we’re loving each other, you’re not going to be able to tear somebody down,” said Kristina Pindell, resident of Burkburnett.

