Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Fain teacher receives Spotlight Award

WFISD
WFISD(kauz)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - WFISD named its May Teacher Spotlight Award recipient, Laura Wetzel, on May 4.

Wetzel is 4th-grade teacher at Fain Elementary School who engages her students in relevant learning that ignites their sense of curiosity and creativity. Former student even come back to see her and she greets them by name.

After receiving the award, Wetzel said she feels very honored to work with amazing teachers and staff.

“First and foremost, I am very very blessed to be working with amazing people. Its not just about one person it’s about the whole school,” Wetzel said.

This monthly award is sponsored by First Bank and News Channel 6 and recognizes teachers who go above and beyond in the classroom.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita Falls man sentenced for Graham robbery
Wichita Falls man sentenced for Graham robbery
Lantern House holds grand reopening
Lantern House holds grand reopening
Casey Chapman was sentenced to 30 years without parole for continuous sexual abuse.
Woman sentenced to 30 years for sexual assault of girl, 12
Oscar Mayer Weinermobile visits Wichita Falls
Oscar Mayer Weinermobile makes last stop inWichita Falls
Clay County
Clay County Courthouse buys old bank and turns it into community center

Latest News

Kell West Regional Hospital was able to avoid paying a massive fine after a year of trying to...
Kell West Hospital handles transparency fine
.
Bowie ISD closes all campuses on Friday after threat made online
Amo Leer concert in Wichita Falls
AMO LEER celebration brings music to Wichita Falls
P.E.T.S. Clinic selected for nationwide study