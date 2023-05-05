Fain teacher receives Spotlight Award

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - WFISD named its May Teacher Spotlight Award recipient, Laura Wetzel, on May 4.

Wetzel is 4th-grade teacher at Fain Elementary School who engages her students in relevant learning that ignites their sense of curiosity and creativity. Former student even come back to see her and she greets them by name.

After receiving the award, Wetzel said she feels very honored to work with amazing teachers and staff.

“First and foremost, I am very very blessed to be working with amazing people. Its not just about one person it’s about the whole school,” Wetzel said.

This monthly award is sponsored by First Bank and News Channel 6 and recognizes teachers who go above and beyond in the classroom.

