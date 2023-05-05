Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Garrett James announces departure from News Channel 6

Meteorologist Garrett James
Meteorologist Garrett James(KAUZ)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Garrett James will leave News Channel 6 to pursue his future outside Texoma.

He will depart from the weather center at the end of the week, on May 5.

Garrett joined the First Alert Weather Team in January 2019 as our morning meteorologist to provide forecasts in his hometown, Wichita Falls.

Through storm chasing, and providing weather coverage on-air as well as via Facebook Live, Garrett has ensured that Texoma is informed about weather updates.

Garrett will be succeeded by First Alert Meteorologist Jaden Knowles.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey Chapman was sentenced to 30 years without parole for continuous sexual abuse.
Woman sentenced to 30 years for sexual assault of girl, 12
Wichita Falls man sentenced for Graham robbery
Wichita Falls man sentenced for Graham robbery
A portion of Airport Drive is closed due to construction.
Portion of Airport Drive closed for construction
Oscar Mayer Weinermobile visits Wichita Falls
Oscar Mayer Weinermobile makes last stop inWichita Falls
Clay County
Clay County Courthouse buys old bank and turns it into community center

Latest News

You’re Enough tour returns to Wichita Falls
You’re Enough tour returns to Wichita Falls
You’re Enough tour returns to Wichita Falls
You’re Enough tour returns to Wichita Falls
Kell West Regional Hospital was able to avoid paying a massive fine after a year of trying to...
Kell West Hospital handles transparency fine
WFISD
Fain teacher receives Spotlight Award