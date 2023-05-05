Garrett James announces departure from News Channel 6

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Garrett James will leave News Channel 6 to pursue his future outside Texoma.

He will depart from the weather center at the end of the week, on May 5.

Garrett joined the First Alert Weather Team in January 2019 as our morning meteorologist to provide forecasts in his hometown, Wichita Falls.

Through storm chasing, and providing weather coverage on-air as well as via Facebook Live, Garrett has ensured that Texoma is informed about weather updates.

Garrett will be succeeded by First Alert Meteorologist Jaden Knowles.

