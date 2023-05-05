Hot and Humid with Storms this Weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The dryline will determine what type of weather you get this weekend. East of the it, expect hot and humid conditions, giving way to afternoon and evening storms. Any storm that does develop could produce heavy rain, moderate to large hail, gusty winds, and some flooding threats. West of the dryline, likely west of Vernon and Seymour, the air will be dry, with low humidity and hot temperatures well into the 90s. More hit and miss storms appear possible most days next week with what looks more like a mid-to-late June weather pattern than May.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.