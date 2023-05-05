Email City Guide
Hot and Humid with Storms this Weekend

Strong to severe storms along and east of the dryline this weekend.
By Ken Johnson
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The dryline will determine what type of weather you get this weekend. East of the it, expect hot and humid conditions, giving way to afternoon and evening storms. Any storm that does develop could produce heavy rain, moderate to large hail, gusty winds, and some flooding threats. West of the dryline, likely west of Vernon and Seymour, the air will be dry, with low humidity and hot temperatures well into the 90s. More hit and miss storms appear possible most days next week with what looks more like a mid-to-late June weather pattern than May.

