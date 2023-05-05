Email City Guide
Hotter for Friday

Temperatures will rise into the 90s in many places on Friday
By Ken Johnson
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures will be rather hot across the western half of the area on Friday as drier air moves in behind the dryline. There may still be some isolated storms along and east of the dryline on Friday afternoon across the eastern half of the area. We’ll see a repeat on Saturday and Sunday but storm chances may be a little more widespread over the weekend.

