Kell West Hospital handles transparency fine

By Ernest Strawther III
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 12:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Kell West Regional Hospital avoided paying a massive fine after a year of trying to correct a transparency rule.

Kell West Regional Hospital was notified last year that they were not in compliance with the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services transparency rule.

The hospital was notified that the prices displayed on their website were not correct.

“A year ago we got a notice that we weren’t in compliance with the price transparency rules. Which means, the pricing we have on our website that is available for anyone to come look at if they want to come here was not in compliance with what the requirements are” Director of Information Systems, Terry Staggs said.

Kell West Regional Hospital initially used an outside company to format the information on their website, although certain services they were paying for weren’t being provided by this company.

