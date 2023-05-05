Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

P.E.T.S. Clinic selected for nationwide study

(P.E.T.S. Low Cost Spay and Neuter Clinic via Facebook)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The P.E.T.S. Clinic in Wichita Falls has been selected to participate in a national clinical study to evaluate a new flea control medication.

According to a press release, participating households will receive free flea medications, as well as free study related exams, for up to three dogs in their household for the 3-month study duration. If these households have cats, up to three cats will also receive free flea medication during the study.

To be part of the study, dogs must have visible live fleas at the time of initial assessment. The dog or the home cannot have been treated with flea control products prior to study enrollment.

For more information over the study, you are asked to contact P.E.T.S. clinic at at (940) 723-7387 or on the P.E.T.S. Clinic website.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita Falls man sentenced for Graham robbery
Wichita Falls man sentenced for Graham robbery
Lantern House holds grand reopening
Lantern House holds grand reopening
Casey Chapman was sentenced to 30 years without parole for continuous sexual abuse.
Woman sentenced to 30 years for sexual assault of girl, 12
Oscar Mayer Weinermobile visits Wichita Falls
Oscar Mayer Weinermobile makes last stop inWichita Falls
Clay County
Clay County Courthouse buys old bank and turns it into community center

Latest News

.
Bowie ISD closes all campuses on Friday after threat made online
Amo Leer concert in Wichita Falls
AMO LEER celebration brings music to Wichita Falls
Burkburnett
The City of Burkburnett hosts National Day of Prayer
The City of Burkburnett hosts National Day of Prayer