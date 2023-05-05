P.E.T.S. Clinic selected for nationwide study

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The P.E.T.S. Clinic in Wichita Falls has been selected to participate in a national clinical study to evaluate a new flea control medication.

According to a press release, participating households will receive free flea medications, as well as free study related exams, for up to three dogs in their household for the 3-month study duration. If these households have cats, up to three cats will also receive free flea medication during the study.

To be part of the study, dogs must have visible live fleas at the time of initial assessment. The dog or the home cannot have been treated with flea control products prior to study enrollment.

For more information over the study, you are asked to contact P.E.T.S. clinic at at (940) 723-7387 or on the P.E.T.S. Clinic website.

