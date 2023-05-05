Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Rye is looking for his forever home

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.

Ken Johnson joined Emily’s Legacy Rescue in the studio to talk about Rye.

Rye is a 10-week-old kitten and is the only one in his litter that has not been adopted.

The adoption fee for cats is $100 but that covers all shots, spay, or neutering, and it gets the animal a microchip in case they ever get lost.

For more information, you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meteorologist Garrett James
Garrett James announces departure from News Channel 6
Casey Chapman was sentenced to 30 years without parole for continuous sexual abuse.
Woman sentenced to 30 years for sexual assault of girl, 12
Wichita Falls man sentenced for Graham robbery
Wichita Falls man sentenced for Graham robbery
A portion of Airport Drive is closed due to construction.
Portion of Airport Drive closed for construction
Oscar Mayer Weinermobile visits Wichita Falls
Oscar Mayer Weinermobile makes last stop inWichita Falls

Latest News

Three puppies are looking for their forever homes
Three puppies are looking for their forever homes
Rye is looking for his forever home
Rye is looking for his forever home
Three puppies are looking for their forever homes
Three puppies are looking for their forever homes
Rusty is looking for his forever family
Rusty is looking for his forever home