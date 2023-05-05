Rye is looking for his forever home
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.
Ken Johnson joined Emily’s Legacy Rescue in the studio to talk about Rye.
Rye is a 10-week-old kitten and is the only one in his litter that has not been adopted.
The adoption fee for cats is $100 but that covers all shots, spay, or neutering, and it gets the animal a microchip in case they ever get lost.
For more information, you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.
