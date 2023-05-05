Email City Guide
Three puppies are looking for their forever homes

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We joined Diann Bowman and three puppies at the Animal Services Center for our Pet of the Week.

The puppies named Sprinkles, Bear Claw, and Cinnamon Roll, were born at the shelter.

If you’re interested in adopting any of the three puppies, call the Animal Services Center at (940) 761-7824.

Animal Services can be found at 1207 Hatton Road in Wichita Falls.

You have to be at least 18 years old to adopt an animal. The adoption fee is $40, covering essential vaccinations, flea and tick prevention, deworming, microchipping, and a city license.

