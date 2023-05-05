Three taken to the hospital after fire on New Moon Lane

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a house fire on New Moon Lane, according to WFFD.

The Wichita Falls Fire Department was sent to the fire around 5:30 a.m. on May 5.

Firefighters arrived to find flames shooting out of the home.

All of the occupants had already exited the home when firefighters arrived, and three were taken to the hospital.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

