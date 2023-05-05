WFISD celebrates school lunch heroes

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD celebrated school lunch heroes day by highlighting the people who keep the children well fed each and every day.

The kitchen staff at Zundy Elementary works endlessly to provide good healthy meals for their students. While they might not see it as such, some students view them as their hero.

“I enjoy the most about them is how hard they work, how long it takes them to prepare the food, and thanks, just thank you,” Aaron Davenport, 4th grade student at Zundy Elementary said.

A hero is described as a person who is admired or idealized for courage, outstanding achievements, or noble qualities. Those are the traits of Zundy Elementary’s kitchen staff, turning their cape into an apron. They don’t just serve food to the kids, but build a relationship with them.

“When they come through this line, the little babies especially that they call the littles, it just fills me full of joy it really does,” Lori Rangel, cafeteria manager at Zundy Elementary said. “I like to feel that I would treat them just like I would want somebody else to treat my kids. They come through and want their hug, if their hair is messy I will fix their hair for them it doesn’t make any difference.”

“Over the years we have seen those relationships grow for some students that come in at an early age,” Farai Sithole, resident district manager for WFISD Charter K-12 said. “Some of the memories that some of our students have shared is that their best time was the cafeteria because our associates care so much about them, not just the meal but their well-being as well.”

The work day for the kitchen staff begins at 5:30 every morning. It takes about two hours to prepare breakfast; after they clean up they start prepping for lunch, making sure the food is fresh and ready to go.

“They do good at their job,” Davenport said. “They just brought the catfish, that is something new I haven’t tried yet. They bring in new types of food. That is good, I like that.”

The staff carries a lot of weight on their shoulders making sure they provide multiple food options including plenty of fruit and vegetables every day, but a hero walks with their head high because they know people are counting on them.

“I got big shoulders so I can take it on,” Rangel said. “I love it, I absolutely love it. That is what we are here for and that is ultimately what we are going to do. We want to be a little part of their day, give them a little bit of joy and that is a job well done.”

These heroes are feeding the future. They know the impact a good meal can have on a kid both inside the classroom and out, so they will continue to work hard every day to provide the best possible meals for students.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.