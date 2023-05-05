Wichita Falls woman sentenced to life for child murder

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls woman has been sentenced to life in prison for the starvation death of her one-year-old child.

Sage Wright pleaded guilty to murder on Friday.

According to court documents, the child weighed just eight and a half pounds when she died. Doctors said a child that age should weigh between 22 and 24 pounds.

Christian Bishop-Torrence, the child’s father pleaded guilty and received the same sentence in April.

More information on the case can be found in our original story, here.

