Wichita Falls woman sentenced to life for child murder

Sage Wright
Sage Wright(Wichita County Jail)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls woman has been sentenced to life in prison for the starvation death of her one-year-old child.

Sage Wright pleaded guilty to murder on Friday.

According to court documents, the child weighed just eight and a half pounds when she died. Doctors said a child that age should weigh between 22 and 24 pounds.

Christian Bishop-Torrence, the child’s father pleaded guilty and received the same sentence in April.

More information on the case can be found in our original story, here.

