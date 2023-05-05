Email City Guide
You’re Enough tour returns to Wichita Falls

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Dawn Thompson joined us in the studio to talk about the You’re Enough tour and trailer returning to Wichita Falls.

The trailer will be parked in the parking lot of TJ Maxx on Friday and Saturday, May 5 and 6. The trailer moves to Lake Arrowhead on Sunday, May 7th.

The trailer is a national teaching and healing tool on wheels, designed to inspire others to realize nobody is alone on the journey to realizing “you’re enough!”

The ‘Word on the Water Tent Revival’ is taking place this Sunday beginning at 11:00 a.m.

More information can be found here.

