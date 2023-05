May 2023 general election results

Texas (KAUZ) - The May 2023 general election was held in multiple counties across Texoma on Saturday, May 6. We have a breakdown of the results by county below, stick with News Channel 6 as we get updates.

Archer County

Megargel Mayor

CANDIDATE VOTES Randall Williams Missy Latham

Holliday City Council, Place 1

CANDIDATE VOTES Chad Laffan Tammy Gallant Randy Molina

Holliday City Council, Place 4

CANDIDATE VOTES Andrew McSweeney Scott Hammel

Holliday City Council, Place 5

CANDIDATE VOTES Kendel Stubblefield Don Wadsworth

Holliday ISD Trustee, Place 7

CANDIDATE VOTES Cody Coltharp Lyle B. Riley

Holliday ISD Proposition A

VOTES FOR VOTES AGAINST

Holliday ISD Proposition B

VOTES FOR VOTES AGAINST

Holliday ISD Proposition C

VOTES FOR VOTES AGAINST

Windthorst City Council, Place 3

CANDIDATE VOTES Leon J. Schneider Maria Plascencia

Windthorst City Council, Place 5

CANDIDATE VOTES Kelly Horn Jay Meurer

Windthorst ISD Position 6

CANDIDATE VOTES JD Steinberger Stuart Winter

Windthorst ISD Position 7

CANDIDATE VOTES Brad Wolf Alysha Humpert

Archer City ISD Position 7

CANDIDATE VOTES Beau Reneau Kelly Wooldrige Deborah Geis

Baylor County

Seymour Mayor

CANDIDATE VOTES Mark McCord Jon Hrncirik

Seymour City Council, Place 2

CANDIDATE VOTES Kimberly Stevenson Skyler Henricks

Seymour ISD Trustee, Place 3

CANDIDATE VOTES Tim Orsak Brian Bibb

Clay County

Petrolia Mayor

CANDIDATE VOTES Troy Inman 40 Ricky Shoefstall 11

Petrolia City Council, Place 2

CANDIDATE VOTES Marshall Massey 46 James Cline 16

Hardeman County

Quanah Council-At Large

CANDIDATE VOTES Ryan Watson 55 Ashley O’Neil 45 Ashley Savage 40

Quanah Proposition 1

VOTES FOR VOTES AGAINST 28 34

Quanah Proposition 2

VOTES FOR VOTES AGAINST 58 4

Jack County

Jacksboro ISD Trustee, Place 1

CANDIDATE VOTES Bart Gavit Travis Jonas

Jacksboro ISD Proposition AO

VOTES FOR VOTES AGAINST

Bryson ISD Trustee, Place 3

CANDIDATE VOTES T-Bob Hauger Anthony David Herpeche

Bryson ISD Trustee, Place 5

CANDIDATE VOTES Robert C. Goodin Jr. Ronnie Collins

Montague County

Nocona ISD Trustee, Place 7

CANDIDATE VOTES Shelly Parker Jay Womack

Wichita County

Burkburnett Commissioner, Place 6 *Not Final

CANDIDATE VOTES Theophile (Ted) Kwas 47 Bill Lindenborn 94

Burkburnett Proposition A *Not Final

VOTES FOR VOTES AGAINST 106 40

Electra Commissioner, Place 1 *Not Final

CANDIDATE VOTES Joey Hodgkins 16 Chris Lechman 6

Electra Commissioner, Place 2 *Not Final

CANDIDATE VOTES Diane Robbel 6 Austin Daniel 16

Iowa Park Council, Place 5 *Not Final

CANDIDATE VOTES David Sherrill 14 Sherrie Williams 18

Young County

Graham ISD Proposition A

VOTES FOR VOTES AGAINST

Olney City Council

CANDIDATE VOTES Harrison Wellman Brad Simmons Terri T. Wipperman Chuck Stennett

Olney Proposition A

VOTES FOR VOTES AGAINST

Olney ISD Trustee, Place 7

CANDIDATE VOTES Craig Mahler A.J. Johnson Colson Ballard

Newcastle ISD Trustee, Place 6

CANDIDATE VOTES Shelly Shields Carla Short

Newcastle ISD Trustee, Place 7

CANDIDATE VOTES Quentin Terrell Chevy Humphrey

Newcastle ISD Proposition A

VOTES FOR VOTES AGAINST

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.