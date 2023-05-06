Midwestern Parkway Bridge repairs to begin

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls announced that the construction on the north Midwestern Parkway Bridge will begin on May 8.

The city said while they are sealing pavement on the bridge, the Westbound traffic will be reduced to one lane.

The construction is expected to be finished within three days.

The city asks drivers to use caution and drive slowly when traveling in this area.

