New Jerusalem Baptist Church host Gospel Fest

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Pastor Angus Thompson and New Jerusalem Baptist Church hosted a Gospel Festival to help raise funds for incoming teachers this fall.

“The purpose of the Gospel Fest is to of course pull different churches together and pull their choirs together to raise money. Money that we’re going to give to the Wichita Falls Foundation so that we can help incoming new teachers who are going to be at feeder schools for Kirby” Pastor Angus Thompson said.

Pastor Thompson and his church have held three of these events before and continue to do them to help serve the community. This service was just the start of Operation Fresh Start that the church holds on Saturday, May 5 at 7:30am.

“Well the Gospel Fest is actually the kickoff of our Operation Fresh Start which is tomorrow morning at 7:30. We do Gospel Fest the day before to get the youth involved and get the community involved. This is our effort to clean up the community” Deacon Kerry Woodard said.

“It shows our church cares about the community. New Jerusalem worships outside these walls and it shows we are a community church where anybody can be involved” Pastor Angus Thompson said. Pastor Thompson and New Jerusalem Baptist Church won the “Mentor of the Year” award on Tuesday, May 2 at the Partners in Education banquet.

For members or those who wanted to attend that were absent at the Gospel Fest, there is still time to donate. Simply by writing a check to Wichita Falls ISD Foundation and putting it’s for Operation Fresh Start.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.