Remains of Electra veteran to be buried in national cemetery

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELECTRA, Texas (KAUZ) – The remains of a soldier killed during World War II will be buried on May 17, at the Arlington National Cemetery.

U.S. Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. Roy Carney was a native of Electra, Texas. Carney was a gunner assigned to the 345th Bombardment Squadron (Heavy), 98th Bombardment Group (Heavy), 9th Air Force, according to the U. S. Army Human Resources Command.

He was serving aboard a B-24 Liberator aircraft in 1943 when it crashed after being hit by an enemy.

His remains could not be identified following the war, and he was buried as an unknown at 20 years old.

Carney was accounted for in June 2022, and his remains were identified using circumstantial evidence and other methods.

His name is recorded on the Tablets of the Missing at the Florence American Cemetery, others still missing from World War II.

More information about Staff Sgt. Carney can be found here.

