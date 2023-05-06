Strong storms possible this weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Watch out for severe storms will very large hail and high winds for the next couple of days.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued for the areas southeast of a Duncan to Wichita Falls to Seymour line until 11 PM. Storms will begin developing around 4 to 5 PM before spreading northeast to near Wichita Falls around 8 PM. Eventually, the leading edge of severe weather will move into eastern Texoma by 10 PM and clearing out of the region by midnight at the latest. Large hail to baseball size and damaging wind gusts to 80 mph will be possible. While the tornado threat is low, it is not zero. Once storms come to an end overnight, we’ll see just a few clouds and lows in the mid 60s through sunrise.

Another round of isolated storms will spring up in the heat of Sunday afternoon. Another day in the low to mid 90s will develop a few stray storms later in the day. Hail and high winds will once again be the primary threats. An even small storm threat is possible on Monday with highs even hotter in the mid to upper 90s.

The trend for more isolated, pop-up storms continues on through the middle of the week as several weak system pass through Texoma. We’ll be in the low to mid 90s on Tuesday and dip down into the mid and upper 80s in the wake a of weak cold front and some extra clouds.

Our next best chance for rain and storms develops along a stronger cold front late Friday into Saturday. We’ll be near 90 degrees with a 60% chance at storms to close the week then continue with isolated showers and storms Saturday as highs dip down into the mid 70s.

