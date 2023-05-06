Throckmorton County gets extra protection for schools

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Throckmorton County now has more protection for students after Throckmorton Sheriff’s Office purchased ballistic shields and helmets for Throckmorton CISD and Woodson ISD.

Sheriff Doc Wigington just wants the county to be prepared.

“It’s better to have a plan and not need it, than not have a plan and need it,” said Sheriff Wigington of Throckmorton County.

The level III ballistic shields and helmets are dispersed throughout the county. Two pairs of helmets and shields are at TCISD and the other two pairs are at Woodson ISD. The sheriff’s office has two shields in their possession. Sheriff Wigington ordered a total of six shields and four helmets.

“A lot of times of these situations officers are waiting for squat to show up or they had to stop and get them because they don’t carry them with them. That delays a response, why delay a response in an emergency situation when the equipment that you need should already be at the location,” said Sheriff Wigington.

One parent isn’t fond of this idea.

“We did just have an incident to which we also, the town doesn’t have a lot of explanation to it. So, I think that this would kinda follow up on a lot of that stuff. Explanation is key, I think that a lot of people deserve to understand. If there’s something that we all need to prepared for host a city class to be prepared for it,” said Laura Billan resident of Throckmorton.

Sheriff Wignington said staff members at the school will receive training.

“These shields are life-saving equipment and in an emergency situation if someone can grab one and save a life then someone needs to be able to grab one and save a life and that’s what both administrations understand,” said Sheriff Wigington.

In addition, one resource officers will be hired at each campus.

“Anything that has to do with any criminal activities they would be the one to investigate it on campus, they would be the one that is the liaison between the sheriff’s office and the campus, they would be the one that also builds a stronger community relationship between the students and the law enforcement,” said Sheriff Wigington.

