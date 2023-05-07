Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Burkburnett passes proposition involving the city manager’s residence

"It gives them the opportunity to live just outside the city limits but still within five miles...
"It gives them the opportunity to live just outside the city limits but still within five miles of our town.”
By Blake Hill
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - Proposition A in Burkburnett’s May 6 election allows their city manager to live within five miles of the town.

Without this proposition passing, the Burkburnett city manager is required to live within city limits.

Final voting results showed that 330 voters were in favor of passing the proposition, while 100 voters were against the proposition.

Lori Kemp, mayor of Burkburnett, says their current housing crisis will make recruiting future city managers a challenge.

“If we need to ever recruit that position, whether that be now or in the future, we’re going to need to have available housing and if that’s not here in the city it gives them the opportunity to live just outside the city limits but still within five miles of our town,” Mayor Kemp said.

"It gives them the opportunity to live just outside the city limits but still within five miles of our town.”

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sage Wright
Wichita Falls woman sentenced to life for child murder
Meteorologist Garrett James
Garrett James announces departure from News Channel 6
Three sent to the hospital after fire on New Moon Lane
Three taken to the hospital after fire on New Moon Lane
.
Bowie ISD closes campuses after threat made online
Locations and information on May 2023 general election

Latest News

Jacksboro ISD bond passes
Jack County votes in favor of Proposition A
.
Town of Olney votes in favor of new Proposition
2023 General Election results for Texoma
May 2023 general election results
Pastor Angus Thompson and New Jerusalem Baptist Church hosted a Gospel Festival to help raise...
New Jerusalem Baptist Church host Gospel Fest