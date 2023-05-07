Burkburnett passes proposition involving the city manager’s residence

BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - Proposition A in Burkburnett’s May 6 election allows their city manager to live within five miles of the town.

Without this proposition passing, the Burkburnett city manager is required to live within city limits.

Final voting results showed that 330 voters were in favor of passing the proposition, while 100 voters were against the proposition.

Lori Kemp, mayor of Burkburnett, says their current housing crisis will make recruiting future city managers a challenge.

“If we need to ever recruit that position, whether that be now or in the future, we’re going to need to have available housing and if that’s not here in the city it gives them the opportunity to live just outside the city limits but still within five miles of our town,” Mayor Kemp said.

